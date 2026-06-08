Crowd boos as Katie Price asks if she should stay with Lee Andrews

Published June 08, 2026
Katie Price asked fans for advice whether she should stay married to Lee Andrews as she took the stage at Canterbury Pride.
The mum-of-five returned home from Dubai this week after accepting her that her marriage to Lee may be over.
She also removed her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with his ex, Dina Taji.
However, despite the ongoing turmoil surrounding Lee's imprisonment, Katie appeared to put her troubles aside and enjoyed a wild night out over the weekend.
Footage shared by drag star Courtney Act captured Katie performing a rendition of Finally by CeCe Peniston while puffing on a vape.
At one point the star took a puff from her vape before asking the crowd: 'I don't even know what the next song is. I'm not a professional singer, but just join along. What's the next song? Oh, it's a ballad. What the f***?'
In another video, posted by an audience member on TikTok, Katie told the crowd she'd visited a prison to 'Find Lee.'
She said: 'I want to hear it from you guys, do I leave Lee or stay with him?'
As she asked the crowd, she was met with a sea of screams and cheers, before saying: 'Do I stay with Lee?' which sparked a sea of boos.
Lee is currently in Al Awir Central Prison where he is being held for fraud allegations and requires a six-figure sum to be paid in order to secure his release.