Taylor Swift revives 'Debut (TV)' buzz as unreleased visuals go viral

Taylor Swift just released her much-anticipated track, I Knew It, I Knew You, in collaboration with Toy Story 5 and fans are already speculating about her next move.

The 36-year-old pop superstar took the internet by the storm when 'leaked' visuals of her unreleased Debut (Taylor's Version) album went viral all across social media.

The Debut (TV) theories were reignited after the Grammy winner reconnected with her country roots for the recent release, as her first album was purely of that genre.

Fans believed the viral sepia-toned visuals in accordance with the theme of the debut album were leaked graphics from the to-be-released album.

However, many also raised eyebrows - arguing that the visuals were AI-generated instead.

"I was moved i had to say -," one Swiftie wrote, while another added, "ai but this hairstyle omg."

A third chimed in, "i know this is ai but i wish it was reallll."

While fans believe that the Opalite hitmaker might be releasing the re-recorded version of her first album this year as it is the 20th anniversary of the record, Swift herself has not made any such announcement.