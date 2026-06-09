Jennifer Lopez sobs in pain while talking about her twins: 'They're leaving'

Jennifer Lopez is officially entering the emotional phase of parenting no one ever warns you about: the “wait… they’re actually leaving?” era.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 56-year-old superstar got candid about her twins, Max and Emme, preparing to head off to college after graduating high school.

“It’s an emotional time. It’s been the three of us,” she told Andy Cohen. “People have come in and out of my life, but it’s been the three of us. They've always been there, and I've always been there.”

The singer and actress admitted she never really imagined this moment arriving so fast.

“I just never thought they would not be there,” she said. “I just never thought that far ahead. I thought, too, that they're so independent. I've given them roots and wings.”

And then came the most relatable JLO moment yet: the unexpected emotional breakdowns.

“I just was like writing something for their end-of-the-school-year thing for them to put in the program at the graduation, and I just have not … every time it comes up, I just start crying. I could cry right now.”

Despite the tears, Lopez also reflected on parenting lessons, telling Cohen, “They do what they see you do. It's not so much what you tell them all the time,” adding, “They mimic you in this weird way and learn from you, even though they act like they're opposite [to] you.”

In a separate interview with Extra, Lopez could not hide her pride, revealing, "I am so proud that they set goals for themselves," noting both twins got into multiple colleges and received scholarships.

"I just felt like they work so hard… and I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they're good people."

For all the global superstardom, red carpets, and sold-out tours – this one still hits hardest: mom mode wins every time.