Jennifer Lopez wells up with tears of joy at son Max's graduation

Jennifer Lopez could not hide her pride on Friday as she welled up with tears of joy while celebrating her son Max’s high school graduation.

The global superstar looked effortlessly chic for the special occasion, wearing a floral dress paired with a grey cardigan and nude heels, and was spotted wiping tears from her eyes as the magnitude of the milestone hit home.

In a series of heartwarming family photos, the singer was seen sharing an emotional embrace with her 18-year-old son, who opted for a relaxed yet stylish look for his big day, wearing a tie-dye shirt, tan trousers and matching trainers.

The proud mother was supported at the ceremony by a close-knit family group, including her parents, Guadalupe Rodríguez and David Lopez, her long-time manager Benny Medina, and Max’s twin sibling, Emme.

The recent graduate was also seen enjoying the day in a red polo shirt and blue trousers whilst walking alongside Lopez and Emme.

Absent from the family milestone was Max and Emme’s father, Marc Anthony.

The musician, who divorced the Office Romance star in 2014 after a ten-year marriage, skipped Friday's ceremony, having also missed Emme’s high school graduation just last month.

Lopez, by contrast, made sure to lead the celebrations at Emme's ceremony, where she was accompanied by her mother, Max, and her former stepson, Samuel Affleck.

Proving that family bonds endure, Emme and Ben Affleck’s 14-year-old son were captured happily chatting away together at that ceremony.

Despite Lopez and the Argo star splitting up in 2024 following their 2022 wedding, the former couple have maintained a close relationship with each other's children, including Affleck's kids with Jennifer Garner: Samuel, 20-year-old Violet, and 17-year-old Fin.