Govt extends austerity measures till June 30, revises business timings

Local residents walking across a market in Parachinar on December 3, 2024. — AFP

Consular services to remain open Fridays nationwide.

Grocery stores allowed extended evening operating hours.

Provinces directed to enforce revised federal guidelines.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday extended its austerity drive and fuel conservation measures until June 30, while also revising business operating hours across the country, according to an official statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Committee for Monitoring and Implementation of Fuel Conservation and Additional Austerity Measures, which reviewed exemptions requested by various ministries and divisions and finalised its recommendations.

The committee decided that consular attestation services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its liaison offices in Quetta, Karachi, Peshawar, Gujrat, and Lahore will remain open on Fridays to facilitate the public.

It further recommended extending the validity of austerity measures, originally set to expire on June 13, 2026, until June 30, 2026.

The committee also approved extending the closing time of standalone grocery and kiryana stores to 10pm on all days, including weekends.

Earlier, the federal government had issued a notification introducing revised business closure timings under fuel conservation measures, directing provincial governments to ensure implementation.

Under the revised schedule, shops, markets, malls, and general retail outlets will close at 9pm, while restaurants, cafes, and eateries are allowed to operate until 11pm.

Takeaway and delivery services have been exempted from these restrictions. Marriage halls and event venues will continue to close at 10pm without any change in timings.

Essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, fuel stations, and IT and telecom services, will remain exempt from the updated regulations.

The committee also directed provincial governments to ensure effective enforcement of the revised guidelines in coordination with federal authorities.

The austerity measures were originally introduced in April as part of a broader energy conservation strategy in response to rising fuel costs linked to regional tensions in the Middle East. The restrictions were temporarily eased ahead of Eid ul Adha, with multiple provincial and federal relaxations granted throughout May.