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Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner moment at NBA game brings back Kardashian era drama

Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner seen sharing a friendly moment at Madison Square Garden during Game 4
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 11, 2026

Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner moment at NBA game brings back Kardashian era drama

Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner were seen sharing a friendly moment at Madison Square Garden during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks got a big win.

Swift was sitting courtside with friends Alana Haim, Este Haim and Mariska Hargitay, enjoying the game from the front row.

Whereas Jenner was also there with her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, who supports the Knicks.

After the game ended, cameras caught the music icon and the reality star greeting each other and sharing a quick hug.

The moment was short but it went viral fast online and fans started talking about it everywhere.

What made it even more interesting for people is Swift’s long history with Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West.

Back in 2016, there was a very public fight around West’s song Famous, which caused a huge online debate at the time.

The Life of a Showgirl singer said that she did not agree with certain lyrics, while Kardashian later shared parts of a phone call involving Swift and West, which made the situation even bigger.

Years later, the Lover hitmaker shared that the whole situation affected her deeply and was a very hard time in her life.

Even with all that history, Kardashian has since said she still listens to Taylor’s songs and respects her as an artist.

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