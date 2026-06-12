What to expect from Budget 2026-27?

Published June 12, 2026
ISLAMABAD: The federal government is all set to unveil, what it describes as a growth and relief-oriented, federal budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 today (Friday).
The budget had been formulated while considering the existing challenges being faced by the economy at the domestic and international fronts. Hence, mitigating the people’s sufferings, transforming the agriculture sector, promoting information technology (IT), and boosting exports would be the main focus of the document, APP reported, citing sources.
But will the next federal budget bring relief to consumers, or will it further strain household finances? Will taxes be reduced for businesses and salaried individuals, or not?
Answers to these questions will emerge when Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presents the federal budget for fiscal year 2026-27 in the National Assembly.
Sources told Geo News that the following proposals are likely to feature in the budget:
The National Assembly session for the budget presentation is scheduled to begin at 3pm, when the finance minister will formally unveil the government's fiscal blueprint for the coming year.