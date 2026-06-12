Molly Mae Hague welcomes baby in luxury hospital favoured by Meghan Markle

Molly-Mae posted a series of pictures from her delivery at Portland maternity suite

Molly-Mae Hague, who has been embracing life as a mother of two, gushed over 'the most incredible birth' as she shared snaps to her social media on Thursday.

The Love Island star, 27, announced earlier this month that she had welcomed a baby boy, although the name of the baby has yet to revealed.

Taking to her Instagram, Molly-Mae posted a series of pictures from her delivery at Portland maternity suite, which offers birthing packages costing up to £30,000.

In the pictures, the Maebe founder showed off her new-mom glow as she cuddled her newborn on the hospital bed.

In another snap, Tommy Fury is seen bringing her her a Joe & the Juice smoothie to her bedside in the luxurious maternity suite.

Molly-Mae finished off her emotional photo dump with a beaming snap of her and Tommy cradling their newborn, while Bambi cuddled up to the influencer in bed.

'I don’t think I’ll ever get over this day…. the most incredible birth I could have ever asked for,' she captioned the post.

The couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Bambi.

For the unversed, the exclusive hospital is favoured by by royals and A-listers alike.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, welcomed her eldest child, Archie, there, while Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson have also stayed there.

Meanwhile, several big-name stars, including Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley, Jools Oliver, Jemima Goldstein and Michelle Keegan have also chosen the private maternity hospital to give birth over the years.