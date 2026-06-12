Govt proposes 7% salary, pension hike in FY2026-27 budget

An undated image of a cashier counting Rs500 notes. — AFP/File

The federal government has proposed a 7% increase in the salaries of public sector employees in the federal budget for fiscal year 2026–27, according to budget documents.

The PML-N-led coalition government also proposed a 7% increase in pensions for retired government employees.

In addition, the federal government has suggested a 10% increase in the minimum wage.

The proposal for the salary hike was unveiled by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb during his National Assembly budget speech for the Fiscal Year 2026-27.

Expressing his views on the assembly floor, during a session being chaired by NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, FinMin noted: "This budget is being presented at a time when Pakistan has achieved the status in the eyes of its people and the world as a country whose voice is listened to, and whose friendship is desired."

The session witnessed noisy scenes, with opposition members raising slogans while treasury lawmakers welcomed PM Shehbaz by thumping desks in the lower house.

During the proceedings, PTI lawmakers also brought placards and posters into the NA.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details