Taylor Swift faces criticism after Jimmy Jam Hall of Fame moment goes viral

Taylor Swift was celebrating major career achievement at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York when a short interaction with music legend Jimmy Jam unexpectedly got a talking point.

The 36-year-old singer made history during the event by becoming the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Taylor later gave an emotional speech, looking back on her journey as a songwriter and thanking her family for supporting her dreams.

However, a red carpet video soon started making rounds on social media.

In the clip, the Lover hitmaker can be seen chatting with Jimmy Jam before saying, “I feel like I'm no good at conversation right now.”

Jam then pointed toward another area and appeared to tell her where to go. Swift quickly thanked him and walked off.

That short moment got fans buzzing and chatting all over the internet.

Some people felt that the interaction looked awkward and accused the Life of a Showgirl singer of brushing off the award-winning producer.

Meanwhile others believed that the criticism was unfair. A few fans pointed out that the viral clip only showed the end of their conversation.

They also noted that photos and other videos from the event showed the Ophelia hitmaker warmly greeting Jam, hugging him and spending time talking with him before the clip ended.

While the moment sparked debate online, the evening still marked an important milestone for Swift.