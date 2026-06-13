Ariana Grande steps into welfare world with a new mission

Ariana Grande has launched a new charitable foundation focused on youth mental health, arts education, LGBTQ+ rights and community support, marking a significant expansion of her philanthropic work.

The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation launches with four separate funds, each partnering with existing organisations to direct resources where they are most needed.

The Protect & Defend Fund advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights and reproductive justice; the Heal & Dream Fund expands access to mental health care and community support; the Seen & Celebrated Fund amplifies LGBTQ+ voices and stories; and the Emergency Support Fund aids communities during times of crisis.

Partner organisations include Lambda Legal, Trans Lifeline and Humanity Crew, among others.

Grande, 32, said in a statement:

"I am beyond excited to finally announce the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation. Our mission is to support, protect, and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need.

Through four different funds, we will be supporting handfuls of incredible organizations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now.

It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years, and I'm grateful to now be able to expand that reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organizations do through the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation."

The foundation takes its name from her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine and its deluxe edition Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, the latter released last year alongside a short film.

Grande is currently on tour in support of the album, with a run of Los Angeles shows at Crypto.com Arena beginning tomorrow.