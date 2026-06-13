Millie Bobby Brown steps up in support of husband Jake Bongiovi amid criticism

Millie Bobby Brown has stepped up in firm support of her husband, Jake Bongiovi, following a wave of online criticism regarding their family dynamics and parenting roles.

The 22-year-old actress addressed the ongoing backlash during her appearance on the Thursday, 11 June edition of the Not Gonna Lie podcast with host Kylie Kelce.

The online scrutiny originally intensified back in August 2025, when viral paparazzi photographs captured Brown managing a car seat and two backpacks on her own.

Social media users quickly targeted the 24-year-old Bongiovi, who is the son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, accusing him of failing to support his wife during their public outings.

The public critique of the young couple has persisted over subsequent months, with critics frequently pointing out photos that show the Stranger Things star pushing their daughter's stroller and handling her baby's belongings while Bongiovi walks alongside her.

In a video snippet of the full podcast interview distributed across Instagram and TikTok, Brown directly questioned the public's reaction, asking when women became incapable of holding their own bags and car seats.

She defended her husband by explaining that the perception is merely a result of her own fast pace and logistical forward-planning, rather than a lack of helpfulness on his part.

Brown highlighted a clear double standard in how the public views female independence, noting the hypocrisy of modern social messaging that encourages girls to be self-sufficient until they are actually seen carrying their own things.

She expressed frustration that people immediately demand to know where a husband is the moment a woman handles her own luggage.

Asserting her own capability, the actress emphasized that she is fully able to do things on her own, whilst fiercely sticking up for Bongiovi’s true character.

She made it clear that the public does not actually know her husband, describing him as the most polite and sweet man who would do absolutely anything for her, while fully respecting her independence.