 
Geo News

Lee Andrews breaks social media silence after rollercoaster month

Lee is said to have recently been released from a prison in Dubai
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 15, 2026

Katie claimed last week that her husband Lee had been freed from prison after a rollercoaster month
Katie claimed last week that her husband Lee had been freed from prison after a rollercoaster month

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has been active on social media, liking his wife's three most recent posts following his reported release from prison.

The former glamour mode,48, left little to the imagination in a pair of tiny purple bikini bottoms, and Lee appeared to show his admiration for the photoshoot by liking the post.

Lee, who is said to have recently been released from a prison in Dubai, appears to have regained access to his phone, as he liked the posts at the top of Katie's page.

Among them was a photo of Katie showing off the side profile of her slim, toned physique, as well as her many tattoos. 

She captioned the snap with a lipstick kiss emoji. Lee also liked the previous two images which were of Katie modelling a maxi dress and a birthday post for her son Harvey, who turned 24 last week.

Katie claimed last week that her husband Lee had been freed from prison after a rollercoaster month, which began when he disappeared without a trace.

It was later reported that the self-proclaimed billionaire, 43, was thrown behind bars in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations last month, with Katie since sharing that a six-figure sum needed to be paid for his release.

Zohran Mamdani hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date
Zohran Mamdani hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date
Taylor Swift spotted sans Travis Kelce as wedding date closes
Taylor Swift spotted sans Travis Kelce as wedding date closes
Shania Twain remembers how she ‘hated' her ‘body'
Shania Twain remembers how she ‘hated' her ‘body'
Ariana Grande tears up during ‘overwhelming' performance in Los Angeles
Ariana Grande tears up during ‘overwhelming' performance in Los Angeles
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' release date gets moved up again
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' release date gets moved up again
Joe Alwyn, ‘Love Story' Sarah Pidgeon fuel romance rumours with new PDA
Joe Alwyn, ‘Love Story' Sarah Pidgeon fuel romance rumours with new PDA
Ariana Grande was behind one brilliant idea for ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night'
Ariana Grande was behind one brilliant idea for ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night'
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum' casts Anya Taylor-Joy
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum' casts Anya Taylor-Joy