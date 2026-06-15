Lee Andrews breaks social media silence after rollercoaster month

Katie claimed last week that her husband Lee had been freed from prison after a rollercoaster month

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has been active on social media, liking his wife's three most recent posts following his reported release from prison.

The former glamour mode,48, left little to the imagination in a pair of tiny purple bikini bottoms, and Lee appeared to show his admiration for the photoshoot by liking the post.

Lee, who is said to have recently been released from a prison in Dubai, appears to have regained access to his phone, as he liked the posts at the top of Katie's page.

Among them was a photo of Katie showing off the side profile of her slim, toned physique, as well as her many tattoos.

She captioned the snap with a lipstick kiss emoji. Lee also liked the previous two images which were of Katie modelling a maxi dress and a birthday post for her son Harvey, who turned 24 last week.

Katie claimed last week that her husband Lee had been freed from prison after a rollercoaster month, which began when he disappeared without a trace.

It was later reported that the self-proclaimed billionaire, 43, was thrown behind bars in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations last month, with Katie since sharing that a six-figure sum needed to be paid for his release.