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Andrew 'horrified' as court delivers historic ruling

Andrew 'shaken' by the court news amid downfall
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 15, 2026

Andrew horrified as court delivers historic ruling
Andrew 'horrified' as court delivers historic ruling

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of King Charles, is bracing for the worst after falling from grace over connections to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Esptein.

The former Duke of York is said to be going through the mental stress after the latest ruling against the son of Norway’s Crown Princess.

Marius Borg Høiby has been sentenced to four years after being convicted of rape. He was found guilty of ⁠two ​counts of rape in addition to other ⁠crimes.

Weighing in on the latest development, a royal insider commented: "Andrew was shaken by the court news, but his fate isn't sealed.

 "He's facing the storm head-on."

To a question, the insider admitted: "I still believe he's not done fighting. He might be making efforts to clear his name." 

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Haakon expressed sympathy for those affected. Høiby, 29, is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon, the future king of Norway.

He has been found guilty of numerous offenses, including two counts of rape, according to multiple outlets.

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