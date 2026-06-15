Kid Cudi, Bebe Rexha mourn loss of Oliver Tree

The music industry is mourning the loss of Life Goes On hitmaker Oliver Tree.

Shortly after his ex Melanie Martinez led the tributes, Kid Cudi and Bebe Rexha expressed their grief over the Love You Madly Hate You Badly artist’s shocking death.

She described the late musician as a “true artist” with a “soft heart” in a heartfelt message she posted on Sunday, June 14, to her Instagram Story.

The American rapper, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, reacted to TMZ’s social media post, writing, “F— man. Spoke to Oliver a few weeks ago. This is heartbreaking.”

"A really amazing and beautiful human. This s— sucks bad,” he wrote and extended condolences to the grieving family. “Sending all my prayers and love to the families dealing with losses.”

Oliver we love you, forever [hands joined and heart on fire emojis],” the Cleveland-born and raised record producer, 42, added.

As for Rexha, 36, she was still comprehending the news when she wrote on X, “I’m in shock.”

“I was in the middle of my cd signing in nyc when I found the news of Oliver tree. I can’t believe it,” she added before revealing they both collaborated on a song on her new album.

“We recorded a record together to be on dirty blonde. He was so smart . Passionate. Talented. Kind. I’m so sad. May he rest in peace,” the I’m a Mess singer shared.

For the unversed, Tree died at the young age of 32 on Sunday.

He was one of six people to perish when two helicopters crashed over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He was coming off the São Paulo stop after his The World’s First World Tour last weekend, before he was set to kick off the European leg in July.