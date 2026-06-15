Prince Harry returns to roots of his royal connection

Prince Harry appeared in high-spirits and looked like the ‘old Harry’ as he made his return to a place that kicked off his key royal mission.

The Duke of Sussex, who left his senior royal position to settle down in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, has continued to support the charities from when he was still a working member.

One of his most accomplished projects, which the royals had fully supported, is the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014, an event which included all wounded, ill and sick army veterans in adaptive sports.

While the event has grown in popularity over the years, Harry has not forgotten what inspired it all. The Warrior Games had left an impression on the royal and hence he pursued the mission.

He marked his return more than a decade later to join the Warrior Games Family Program in San Antonio, where he won hearts of the locals with his humble and meaningful visit.

“A special lunch came with a special surprise today,” Fisher House Foundation shared. “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, joined the Warrior Games Family Program serving up bbq cooked up by the @united airlines bbq team to families competitors and staff.”

It continued, “More than a decade after attending his first @dowwarriorgames, Prince Harry continues to return to the event that helped inspire the creation of the @weareinvictusgames, a meaningful reminder of the lasting impact of adaptive sports and the resilience, determination, and camaraderie on display throughout the week.”