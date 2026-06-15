Prince William gives Beatrice, Eugenie big relief: 'Not guilty'

Prince William did not want Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to pay the price of their parents' sins.

And the future King proved this point at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding by warmly welcoming his cousins.

Princess Kate standing beside him, William made sure that Beatrice and Eugenie felt included in the special family gathering.

He placed a sweet kiss on Beatrice's cheek, which must have been upsetting for the Princesses.

Speaking of the moment, royal expert Jennie Bond said that the Prince of Wales "wears his heart on his sleeve," and this was proved by his gestures with Andrew and his daughters in public.

With the former Duke of York, William put a serious face on display, clearly snubbing his uncle.

As per the Mirror, Jennie shared, "...so I think we can conclude that he doesn’t hold Beatrice and Eugenie responsible in any way for their parents’ sins."

"He knew the cameras were there, and he made a point of greeting them warmly. It must have been quite emotional for the princesses, who were already braving the lion in the den by appearing at such a high-profile event," the royal commentator stated.

However, Jennie said to Beatrice and Eugenie not to raise their hopes as William won't ask them to perform official royal duties in the future, as he plans to keep the royal circle small and away from controversies.