Sean Diddy Combs gets another prison release date reduction

Sean Diddy Combs just received another notable update in his ongoing legal saga – and it’s one that could shorten his stay behind bars.

According to updated Federal Bureau of Prisons records, the music mogul’s projected release date has been moved to February 23, 2028, continuing a steady trend of sentence reductions over recent months.

For those keeping score, the date has been inching forward multiple times. It was previously listed as April 15, 2028, before that April 25, and earlier still June 4, 2028.

While federal officials have not publicly explained the latest adjustment, Combs has reportedly been participating in a drug-abuse rehabilitation program at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey – a facility his legal team specifically requested because of its treatment resources and proximity to family.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix,” attorney Teny Geragos wrote in an October 2025 court filing.

The release-date update, however, does not mean Combs’ legal troubles are over.

The 56-year-old is currently appealing his conviction and 50-month sentence tied to two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

His attorneys have argued that the punishment was excessive, calling it a "perversion of justice" and pushing for his “immediate release and a judgment of acquittal or at least vacate and remand for resentencing.”

Federal prosecutors strongly disagree.

“According to Combs, the district court should have closed its eyes to how he carried out his Mann Act offenses and abused his victims — violently beating them, threatening them, lying to them and plying them with drugs,” prosecutors wrote.

For now, the release date may be moving, but the courtroom fight is far from finished.