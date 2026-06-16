Beckham family ‘devastated’ after Brooklyn’s shocking campaign

The Beckham family feud may have just entered a new chapter – and this one is playing out on social media.

Brooklyn Beckham is facing criticism after appearing in a sponsored World Cup themed advertisement that many fans interpreted as a pointed reference to his ongoing estrangement from his famous family.

In the video, Brooklyn looks into the camera and says, “You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story.”

While the clip was created as part of a promotional partnership, the timing and wording quickly sparked speculation online, with many viewers connecting it to his highly publicized fallout with David and Victoria Beckham.

According to the Dailymail, those close to the family were stunned by the campaign.

“To do an advert based on estrangement from family as if it’s a joke when his family is devastated and his sister and grandparents are inconsolable is shocking,” a family friend reportedly said.

“Especially from someone who claims he wants peace and privacy.”

The controversy comes months after Brooklyn publicly distanced himself from what he called “Brand Beckham” in a lengthy statement, where he argued that his family prioritised “public promotion and endorsements above all else.”

He wrote at the time: “All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

Meanwhile, tensions reportedly remain high behind the scenes. Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz have allegedly limited communication with family members, while David Beckham recently declined to discuss the situation publicly, calling it “a private matter.”

Whether the ad was intended as a joke, a message, or simply unfortunate timing, one thing is clear: fans are once again reading between the lines – and finding plenty to talk about.