Prince Harry's team reveals truth after Spike Lee's shock move

Prince Harry's team has broken their silence after an unexpected exchange between filmmaker Spike Lee and the Duke of Sussex during Saturday's NBA Finals clash in San Antonio.

The shock moment took place when the Oscar-winning director noticed the Duke of Sussex embracing an acquaintance in the row ahead during the New York Knicks versus San Antonio Spurs match.

When the royal turned and extended his hand towards the renowned Knicks supporter, Lee, 69, declined to take it. The move sparked reactions from social media fans with many calling it a snub to the Duke.

Harry's nervousness added fuel to the situation as appeared slightly upset after the exchange.

A spokesman for the Duke of Sussex subsequently dismissed suggestions that Lee had snubbed him as "nonsense."

The filmaker instead gestured pointedly at the prince while making remarks in his direction.

However, the 41-year-old Prince made composed reaction to the director as he placed his hand against Lee's chest before eventually managing to grasp the filmmaker's hand for a brief shake.

Social media users found the reason to speculate, relating the encounter to a years-old controversy involving Harry's choice of online pseudonym.

During his relationship with Chelsy Davy, before meeting Meghan Markle, the prince maintained a covert Facebook profile under the name Spike Wells.

Lee has previously acknowledged awareness of this, revealing he raised the matter directly with Prince William at a Bafta ceremony in London.

"I said, 'I'd like to speak to you for one second. I have a message for your brother. Your brother used my name as an alias on Facebook. Can you ask him why he did that?'" Lee recounted.

William, during a period when the brothers remained on cordial terms, responded: "I'll pass on your message."

One social media user argued: "If it was a friendly interaction Spike would've first shaken Harry's hand - not point at him."

"Harry went to high 5 but when Spike ignored that Harry followed through with the hand to touch his chest," said another user.

A supporter of the Duke countered: "That's not what I saw."

During the game, celebrities including Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Ben Stiller occupied coveted courtside positions, Harry found himself seated in the eighth row.

Meghan was not there to suppport her husband when the incident occured. She remained in California rather than joining Harry in Texas.

The Duchess of Sussex instead shared promotional content for her As Ever lifestyle brand on Instagram, featuring her sauvignon blanc and Brut wines with the caption: "For gathering all summer long."

The Duke's Texas trip also raised eyebrows among royals as it coincided with Trooping the Colour in London, where the working royal family gathered to mark King Charles III's official birthday.