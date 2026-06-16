Ariana Grande unveils new song title from upcoming album ‘Petal’

Ariana Grande is revealing her upcoming album, titled Petal, tracklist one song at a time.

Using her ongoing The Eternal Sunshine tour as the perfect opportunity the former Disney and Nickelodeon star unveiled the third track from her new record, set to release on July 31.

After the 7 Rings hitmaker revealed Kiss Me as the first track during the opening night in downtown Los Angeles at the Crypto.com on Saturday, June 13, fans were expecting a new title reveal in the second show.

The 32-year-old pop star didn’t disappoint and delivered it. While her newly released Hate That I Made You Love Me is the second track of her highly anticipated eighth studio album, Petal got the third position.

On Sunday, June 14, the Wicked star played the second of two shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, during which a countdown on the big, circular screen features a three-minute mark of the countdown.

For a split second, the screen “glitched” to display: “3. petal,” revealing that the third song on the album will be its title track.

Notably, the new album will have a total of 12 tracks, so there are still nine titles left to go.

Ariana is set for performance on Wednesday, June 17, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., where she’ll play three shows and possibly unveil three more song names.