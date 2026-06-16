Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West turns 13

Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, and Kim Kardashian are celebrating a major milestone as parents.

The former couple, who shares four kids, are beaming with pride as their first born daughter North West is officially a teenager.

Marking her eldest daughter’s 13th birthday, the Kardashians star took to her Instagram on Monday, June 15.

Flanked by two blue heart emojis, she captioned the carousel, writing, “Happy Birthday my Northiiiiiieeeeeeeee (Uzi voice!!!).”

“I can't believe you are officially a teenager!!!!!” the doting mother expressed. “There's no one like you my baby girl! I love being your mom and watching you grow.”

She added, “I love you to the aliens galaxies you would speak of as a kid and beyond.[black heart, alien, UFO and blue heart emojis].”

The series of photos and videos featured the birthday girl playing around and posing with her blue hair. A selfie of the mother-daughter and a few more candid snapshots of North.

The last slide offered a sweet throwback, with the SKIMS mogul sharing a childhood photo of the aspiring singer, who is now known for her monochrome wardrobe, numerous piercings, and bold accessories, including spiked chokers and chunky jewelry pieces.

As for her father, the controversial rapper, 49, posted a photo of his daughter with a caption that read, “Happy Bday Twin.”

The image showed her performing in a black outfit with a long blue wig during her solo music festival debut.

For the unversed, just three days before turning a year older, North made her solo stage debut on Friday, June 12, at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash 2026 held at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, near Chicago.