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Tom Holland finally calls Zendaya his wife for first time

Tom Holland and Zendaya first met while filming 'Spider Man: Homecoming'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

Tom Holland finally calls Zendaya his wife for first time

Happily ever after!

Tom Holland has finally confirmed that he and Zendaya are married, ending months of rumours about their relationship.

The Spider Man star spoke about his personal life during a recent interview with Esquire UK.

While talking about AI generated wedding photos that went viral on the internet and got almost 10 million likes, Tom was asked if any family members thought they actually missed the real wedding.

Confirming the marriage, the 30-year-old actor replied: "No, because they were all there... That's all you'll get on that."

The comment, however, came months after Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach claimed the couple already tied the knot.

Although the lovebirds stayed silent at the time, Tom’s new remarks appear to settle the rumours.

The Uncharted actor also shared a rare insight into why his relationship with the Euphoria actress means so much to him.

"Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he explained.

The Cherry star went on to add that they understand each other's lives in a way few people can.

He added: "So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya first met while filming Spider Man: Homecoming and then became of Hollywood's most talked about lovers ever since.

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