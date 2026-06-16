Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO share how they're doing after divorce news

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have split multiple times in the past

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll both shared very telling posts just as news of their divorce broke out.

On Monday, June 15, TMZ reported that the country star — whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord — filed for divorce from Bunnie XO — real name Alisa DeFord — after nearly a decade of marriage. According to court records obtained by the outlet, the divorce papers were actually filed last month on May 18, three months ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary.

The pair hasn’t officially confirmed the divorce. However, hours before the news broke, Bunnie shared a very pointed message on her Instagram Stories. “She’s getting her sparkle back,” the Dumb Blonde podcast creator wrote on top of a photo of her posing in the sun in lingerie.

Around that same time, Jelly Roll also shared an Instagram update of how he’s doing. The Grammy-winner, who has been on a weight loss journey and dropped around 275 lbs, revealed he’s finally found a protein shake he actually likes. “Swole Rott out otw,” he captioned the post, showing he’s focusing on transforming himself following the divorce.

Their last appearance together was for Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Anne’s prom on May 3, where she was crowned Prom Queen.

Jelly Roll, 41, and Bunnie XO, 46, first met in 2015 before he broke into mainstream success. A year later, they tied the knot.

Their relationship has been marked by ups and downs, with Bunnie previously revealing they split multiple times after he had an affair early on.

The couple renewed their wedding vows just three years ago. According to TMZ, the divorce was a mutual decision.