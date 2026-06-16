Taylor Swift makes Billboard history with Pixar’s unexpected hit

Taylor Swift has added another big win to her career as her new song I Knew It, I Knew You debuted straight at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track is from Toy Story 5 and now became her 15th No. 1 hit.

With this, Swift moves past Drake and Rihanna and now stands alone in third place for the most No. 1 songs ever. However, only The Beatles and Mariah Carey are ahead of her.

The song is also making history in a different way. It is the first ever Pixar song to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100. It is also only the third song from a Disney animated film to ever top the chart.

Billboard reports the song had huge numbers in its first week, with strong streaming, radio play and sales.

Moreover, it also entered the Hot Country Songs chart at No. 1, giving Swift another record there too.

This new achievement also marks her 70th top 10 song, making her the female artist with the most top 10 entries in history.

Taylor Swift worked on the track with Jack Antonoff and first performed it at the Toy Story 5 premiere. The film is coming out soon, but the song has already made history before its release.