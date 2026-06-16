Royal family drops major update after King Charles, Camilla's Ascot appearance

Buckingham Palace has shared uplifting royal update after King Charles and Queen Camilla made grand entrance in a horse-drawn carriage to lead the Royal Procession on the first day of Royal Ascot.

The British monarch and his wife dazzled as the day began with the traditional Royal Procession.

The Palace delighted fans by releasing King Charles and Queen Camilla's latest photos on the royal family's official Instagram account.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were all excited as they officially opened Britain's most prestigious five-day racing festival.

Princess Anne was accompanied by her son, Peter Phillips, and his new bride, Harriet Phillips.

Royal Ascot has been a social staple on the royal family's annual calendar for generations and an official Royal Week since 1911

King Charles and Queen Camilla were accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips turned heads as they made their newlywed debut after marrying on June 6.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Queen Camilla's niece Alice Elliot appeared in later carriages of the Royal Procession.

Princess Anne's equestrian daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also spotted at Ascot.