Corey Feldman remains hospitalised after medical emergency on flight

Feldman, 54, remains hospitalised as doctors rule out gallstones

Corey Feldman is still in the hospital as doctors try to figure out what caused his medical emergency during a flight back home.

TMZ reported that the former child star was hospitalised overnight after falling ill during a flight to Los Angeles. According to the outlet, Feldman, 54, was met by paramedics upon landing at LAX on June 15 after experiencing symptoms mid-flight from Chicago. The outlet also reported that a doctor who happened to be on board examined the actor before the plane arrived in Los Angeles.

The health scare came just days after Feldman reunited with his Stand by Me co-stars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton for a pair of live appearances celebrating the beloved 1986 coming-of-age classic. The trio stopped in Indianapolis on June 13 before heading to Chicago the following day, where fans turned out in large numbers for the nostalgia-filled events.

In fact, Feldman had been celebrating the strong response from audiences shortly before the incident. In a social media post, he noted the “incredible turnouts” at both shows and teased that “chances r very high” more Stand by Me Live dates could be announced in the future.

While details surrounding the medical emergency remain limited, Feldman’s representative confirmed to People magazine that doctors have ruled out gallstones.