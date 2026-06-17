Jeremy Allen White shares his bit on U.K. under 16 social media ban

Jeremy Allen White has shared his thoughts on the UK's newly announced social media ban for children under 16, calling the legislative move a great step forward.

Speaking at the final season premiere of his hit show The Bear in lower Manhattan, the 35-year-old actor praised the decision to enforce stricter boundaries on platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube.

The UK government announced the ban on Monday following intense scrutiny over the impact of digital platforms on young people.

White, who is about to star in a film directly tackling the dark side of the tech industry, noted that a major correction is desperately needed.

The actor described how remarkable it is that these platforms are so addictive, admitting that while social media is never going to go away completely, he believes there needs to be boundaries or guidelines at a certain point.

Reflecting on the rapid pace of modern technology, White expressed hope that society might eventually slide back into more of an analog approach to life, confessing that the speed at which everything is moving is a little scary.

As a father of two young children, aged seven and five, the issue hits incredibly close to home for the Hollywood star.

White revealed that his own kids do not own mobile phones or iPads, though he did admit they occasionally mess around with his or their mother's devices.

The actor has long been protective of his family's digital footprint, having previously stated last autumn that he intends to keep his children away from social media platforms for as long as he possibly can.