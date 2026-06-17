Blake Lively's latest court move adds new twist to Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively’s courtroom battle with Justin Baldoni is not slowing down – but the actress is asking for a little more time.

Just days after a significant ruling in the headline-making dispute, Lively’s legal team has formally requested an extension on upcoming court deadlines, arguing that both legal preparation and real-life scheduling conflicts are making the current timeline difficult to meet.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by the Dailymail, the actress and her attorneys cited “a number of conflicting personal and professional obligations, including international travel” as they sought additional time to prepare their next submission.

Specifically, Lively’s lawyers requested “an additional seven days, to June 29, 2026, to submit her initial brief.”

The team also asked the court for upto 30 extra days – potentially pushing some filings to July 15 – if additional arguments related to attorneys’ fees and expenses are required.

Their reasoning? Gathering the paperwork is not exactly a quick copy-and-paste job.

The Gossip Girl alum attorneys said they still need time to collect “supporting invoices and other supporting evidence as to the reasonableness of fees and costs.”

The request comes shortly after a judge declined to award damages to the actress, though she remains eligible to pursue attorney’s fees connected to Baldoni’s defamation claims.

Not everyone is on board with the delay. Court filings indicate that Wayfarer opposed the requested extensions.

The legal showdown between Lively and Baldoni has been unfolding since December 2024, when the actress filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress.

For now, the case remains far from over. But as both sides continue battling over deadlines, filings and legal costs, one thing is clear: the courtroom drama surrounding the former It Ends With Us co-stars is entering yet another chapter.