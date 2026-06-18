Zendaya shares her 'favourite thing' about husband Tom Holland's Spider-Man

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits theatres on July 31

Zendaya may or may not be a little biased about her husband Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

While promoting their upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Euphoria star praised Holland’s handling of the iconic superhero, who has previously been portrayed by Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield.

“My favourite thing about Tom’s Spider-Man is how Tom handles Spider-Man outside of Spider-Man,” she told Fandango.

The Emmy-winning actress noted how so many people connect to the iconic Marvel character, especially children.

She explained, “And I think that he’s just handled that weight with such grace and really loves and cares so much about the character and what the character means to other people, and realising that when you are in front of these kids, you are Spider-Man. You are this person to them. And I just love seeing what and how you carry Spider-Man through your life in real life.”

Zendaya’s comments come just a day after Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya are, in fact, married. In an interview with Esquire published June 16, the English actor was asked if his family members were fooled by the fake AI image of their wedding.

“No, because they were all there,” Holland replied, revealing that a secret wedding had already taken place.

Zendaya, 29, and Holland, 30, first met in 2016 while filming the franchise’s first installment, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their relationship was confirmed in 2021, and the couple got engaged in late 2024.