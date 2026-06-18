Fatima Sana becomes first Pakistani woman to feature in The Hundred

Fatima Sana celebrates after taking the wicket of Tazmin Brits (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match against South Africa at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 21, 2025, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — ICC

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has become the first Pakistani cricketer to be selected for the women’s edition of The Hundred after Birmingham Phoenix picked her in Thursday’s wildcard draft.

The Pakistan captain and all-rounder has taken up the Phoenix’s fourth overseas slot, which had opened up after Cricket Australia withdrew Lucy Hamilton in order to manage her workload.

Sana will earn the tournament’s minimum salary of £15,000 (approximately 5.6 million PKR), although her participation may be limited due to Pakistan’s scheduled tour of Sri Lanka from July 23 to August 4.

Her selection comes just hours after a standout all-round performance in Pakistan’s narrow defeat to South Africa at Edgbaston, the Phoenix’s home ground. Sana top-scored with an unbeaten 55 off 38 balls from No. 8, before taking 3 for 16 as South Africa edged home with two wickets in hand.

Sana becomes the third Pakistan player to secure a contract in The Hundred this year. She joins Usman Tariq at Birmingham Phoenix, while mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is set to represent Sunrisers Leeds after being signed for £190,000 at March’s auction.

His inclusion has eased concerns that Pakistan players could be sidelined under the tournament’s new Indian ownership structure.

Elsewhere in the wildcard draft, several players from the Women’s T20 World Cup secured deals. Each franchise signed two men’s and two women’s players on minimum contracts to complete their squads.

Scotland openers Darcey Carter and Katherine Fraser were picked up by Sunrisers Leeds and Southern Brave, respectively, both qualifying as local players.

In the men’s competition, notable selections included Sussex seamer Henry Crocombe joining London Spirit after a recent England Test call-up, while MI London added young fast bowlers Eddie Jack and Seb Morgan. Southern Brave also secured England Under-19 pacer Manny Lumsden.

The Hundred will run from July 21 to August 16 this summer, marking the first season since private investors assumed partial or full control of franchises following the sale of stakes in teams last year.

Men's Hundred wildcards (£31,000)

Welsh Fire: Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington

Southern Brave: Manny Lumsden, Saif Zaib

The Manchester Super Giants: James Sales, Adam Finch

London Spirit: Henry Crocombe, Kiran Carlson

Birmingham Phoenix: Tom Helm, Sean Dickson

MI London: Eddie Jack, Sebastian Morgan

Sunrisers Leeds: Matty Revis, Charlie Allison

Trent Rockets: Ben Raine, Ben Sanderson.

Women's Hundred wildcards (£15,000)