Colin Farrell on Tom Cruise's invite to Steven Spielberg's next film's screening

Colin Farrell reflected on when Tom Cruise personally invited him to a special screening of Steven Spielberg's new film Disclosure Day, and that saying yes was an easy decision.

Speaking to Variety at the Sugar Season 2 premiere at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Farrell described Cruise as a genuine cinema enthusiast who brings that energy to everything he does.

"Tom's a lot of fun and he's a lover of cinema and he's a lover of the theatrical experience, of course. I think we all know that," he said.

"So when he sent invites to a few of us to go to a screening of Steven Spielberg's next film, it was a no-brainer."

Farrell was among a select group Cruise gathered for the occasion, which also included Dakota Fanning.

The trio have their own Spielberg connections, Farrell starred alongside Cruise in Minority Report, while Fanning played Cruise's daughter in War of the Worlds.

A photo that circulated on social media showed all three holding a rather eye-catching customised Spielberg popcorn bucket, complete with the director's likeness and a Disclosure Day cap, very much on brand for Cruise.

The Mission: Impossible star was loving in his own social media post following the screening.

"Nothing better than a summer Spielberg movie night in a packed theater with friends!" he wrote, before addressing Spielberg directly.

"Steven thank you for all of the hours of joy that you have given us in the cinema!! It has been a great honour and pleasure to have worked with you and to call you my friend. Congratulations to my dear friend Emily and the entire group of artists that created this movie. You were superb. We all loved Disclosure Day!!"

The alien thriller Disclosure Day opens in cinemas on Friday.