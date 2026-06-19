Darren Raddysh is heading home: Why Lightning couldn’t stop it?

The ice hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning has traded defenseman Darren Raddysh to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a sign-and-trade, sending the franchise’s single-season goal-scoring leader among blueliners to his hometown team.

In return, the Lightning get the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2026 fifth-round pick, whereas Raddysh gets a seven-year deal worth $68 million from Toronto, which amounts to an average of $8.5 million per year – something Tampa Bay could not offer.

Raddysh, who is now 30 years old, had one of his best seasons in 2025-26 and broke the Lightning franchise record for most goals scored by a defenseman in a single season with 22 goals and 48 assists for a total of 70 points.

The defenseman led all NHL defensemen in power-play goals with 10 while boosting the Tampa Bay power play with his hard-shooting right wrist shot alongside Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov.

Maple Leafs GM John Chayka said: “We are thrilled to add a defenseman of Darren’s caliber to our organisation. Darren has emerged as one of the NHL’s premier two-way defensemen, combining elite puck-moving ability with poise, competitiveness, and strong play in all three zones.”

The trade occurred as the Tampa Bay Lightning did not have the money to compete with the salary that the Toronto Maple Leafs had been offering him, as they signed him to a whopping $68 million contract, which is the equivalent of eight years, making him earn an average of $8.5 million annually due to his breakout 70-point season.

Acknowledging the difficulty of retaining Raddysh, Lightning general manager Julies BriseBois said: “The type of season he just had was not on the radar for us.”

“He stepped up big time when we needed him,” he added.