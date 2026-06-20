Saibari's early strike gives Morocco win over Scotland in World Cup

Scotland's Scott McTominay looks dejected after the match. — Reuters

Ismael Saibari fired in a goal in the second minute, sending Morocco on the way to a 1-0 win over Scotland on Friday in World Cup play at Foxborough, Mass.

The result puts Morocco (1-0-1, 4 points) at the top of the Group C standings, at least until Brazil (0-0-1, 1 point) face Haiti (0-1-0, 0 points) later Friday night in Philadelphia.

Scotland (1-1-0, 3 points) retain a chance of advancing thanks to their opening victory over Haiti. They pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half but never had a shot on target during the match.

Scotland's Scott McTominay went down under a challenge from Neil El Aynaoui in the box during the 80th minute, but no foul was called.

In the early going, Brahim Diaz delivered a pass down Morocco's right flank to Saibari, who found space between two defenders and entered the final third of the pitch unmarked. Saibari drove in the 18-yard box with the ball and lifted a right-footed shot over the right shoulder of Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

It was the fastest goal in the 2026 World Cup and the second goal in two games at the event for Saibari.

The opening 20 minutes were dominated by Morocco, who maintained 63% possession. The Atlas Lions are trying to build on their semi-final appearance at the 2022 World Cup.

Diaz teed up an open El Aynaoui for a 14-yard shot in the 30th minute, but El Aynaoui sailed his attempt far over the crossbar.

A collision at midfield in the 36th minute led to a half-chance for Morocco's Bilal El Khannouss, whose shot from the left side of the penalty area was too high.

Scotland had a rare dangerous first-half attack in the first minute of stoppage time. Andy Robertson sent a cross from the left side towards John McGinn at the far post, but McGinn was unable to make clean contact on his volley attempt.

In the 50th minute, El Khannouss dribbled down the left flank and delivered a cross to the middle of the box. Saibari appeared to be in position for a clear strike at goal, but Jack Hendry blocked the shot, which ricocheted onto the crossbar and away.

Moments later, Gunn saved a header by El Khannouss off a corner kick.

Scotland pressed more effectively as the second half progressed, and a takeaway high up the pitch led to an 18-yard shot by Ryan Christie that went over the bar in the 64th minute.

Scotland will conclude group play on Wednesday against Brazil at Miami Gardens, Fla., while Morocco will oppose Haiti simultaneously in Atlanta.