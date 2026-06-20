Cunha scores twice as Brazil win 3-0 and eliminate Haiti at World Cup

Brazil's Matheus Cunha scores their second goal in the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group C against Haiti, Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, June 19, 2026. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Brazil forward Matheus Cunha rewarded manager Carlo Ancelotti's backing with his first two goals at a World Cup as the five-times champions cruised to a 3-0 victory over Haiti on Friday to eliminate their opponents.

Vinicius Junior also scored in the first half and was the creator for both of Cunha's strikes before an apparent leg injury forced winger Raphinha off in the 40th minute.

Overall, it was a much-improved effort from the Selecao's 1-1 draw against Morocco to open their tournament and a result that puts Brazil on four points above the Atlas Lions in Group C on goal difference.

Haiti became the first team eliminated from the World Cup after Morocco's 1-0 win over Scotland, who have three points, earlier on Friday. Haiti are bottom with no points.

Even so, they clearly enjoyed their second appearance at the finals and first since 1974 and, despite a lineup that suggested a low block, showed admirable endeavour in front of a vocal red-and-blue-clad minority.

Centre back Ricardo Ade came closest to scoring for the Caribbean side after halftime when his flashing, near-post header from a corner forced Alisson into a reaction save.

Cunha was one of two changes by Ancelotti, slotted in for Igor Thiago at centre-forward. With the Manchester United man involved, the Brazilian attack looked much more connected than six days prior, albeit against a lesser opponent.

Eventually, they punished the enthusiastic Haitians after a bright first 15 minutes from the underdogs.

For Brazil's first goal after 23 minutes, Vinicius cut inside from the left and snapped a shot that keeper Johny Placide could only parry.

Centre back Hannes Delcroix attempted to clear the danger, but Cunha pressured and ultimately forced the ball across the line for his second goal in a competitive international fixture.

That connection again surfaced in the 36th after a counter-attack stemming from a Haitian turnover.

Vinicius slipped a ball into the path of Cunha's well-timed diagonal run and, while he appeared to stumble, the forward still struck a strong finish into the top corner as Placide leaned in the wrong direction.

It was not clear what led to Raphihna dropping to his haunches moments after the second goal, on a night where he had one apparent early goal ruled offside and another glaring miss after a move which also brought a raised flag.

Vinicius' strike came in stoppage time before the break when he ran onto Lucas Paqueta's ball over the top and finished low past the charging Placide.