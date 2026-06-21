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Pakistan's envoy to US hails BoP President Zafar Masud's contributions to banking sector

At reception hosted by Pakistani-American community in New York, PIA plane crash survivor advocates resilience in challenging times

By
Web Desk
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Published June 21, 2026

Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud (third from left) speaks during an interactive session in New York, June 21, 2026. — Facebook/Pakistan Consulate General New York
Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud (third from left) speaks during an interactive session in New York, June 21, 2026. — Facebook/Pakistan Consulate General New York

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, on Sunday praised Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud's contributions towards Pakistan's banking and financial sectors.

Ambassador Sheikh and Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai made the remarks during an interactive session held with Masud at the residence of prominent businessman and community leader Dr Abid Sheikh in New York, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Consulate General New York.

In their remarks, Ambassador Sheikh and Consul General Atozai praised Masud's ability to transform a deeply personal experience into a source of inspiration and learning for others.

They also acknowledged the important role played by the Pakistani-American community in promoting Pakistan's positive image and strengthening Pakistan-US ties.

During the session, Masud, who survived the tragic PIA Flight 8303 crash in 2020, shared insights from his professional journey and discussed key themes from his acclaimed book "Seat 1C".

The Bank of Punjab president also spoke about resilience in the face of adversity, the importance of purposeful leadership, and the lessons that emerge from life's most challenging moments.

Members of the Pakistani-American community participated in the interactive session.

Welcoming the guests, Dr Abid Sheikh highlighted Masud's distinguished career in Pakistan's financial sector and commended his book "Seat 1C" for its powerful reflections on resilience, leadership, gratitude, and purpose.

He noted that the book offers valuable lessons that resonate far beyond the circumstances of the tragic PIA Flight 8303 crash from which Masud emerged as one of only two survivors.

The event concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session, followed by an informal interaction between Masud and members of the community.

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