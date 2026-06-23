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Nina Dobrev sparks romance rumours with mystery man after Shaun White split

'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev ended her engagement to Shaun White in September after 5 years together

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Published June 23, 2026

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Nina Dobrev sparks romance rumours with mystery man after Shaun White split
Nina Dobrev sparks romance rumours with mystery man after Shaun White split

Nina Dobrev may be back on the dating scene nine months after calling off her engagement to Shaun White.

The Vampire Diaries star appears to be giving love another chance as she sparked dating rumours with a mystery man, later identified as Dougie Joseph.

On June 18, Deuxmoi shared a fan-submitted photo of the 37-year-old Canadian beauty walking around New York City with her dog Maverick and the model.

"Respectfully, the hottest man I've ever seen... perfect match," the fan wrote.

In another photo, The Originals alum and Dougie, 28, can be seen at the Knicks' championship parade with their hands in each other's back pockets.

While their relationship status remains unclear, the outing comes months after it was confirmed that Dobrev broke up from her fiancé after spending five years together.

"It was a mutual decision, and wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," a source close to the pair told People at the time.

Further digging into the matter, some sources shared that the Love Hard actress wanted to get married and start a family, but the former pro snowboarder, 39, was not on the same page.

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