England top group to set up DR Congo World Cup clash, Portugal held

England's forward #09 Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group L football match between Panama and England at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 27, 2026. — AFP

LOS ANGELES: England defeated Panama 2-0 on Saturday to clinch top spot in their World Cup group and set up a last-32 clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo as the African underdogs reached the knockout rounds for the first time.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored the goals in a laboured victory for England at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey that clinched first place in Group L — and a date with the DR Congo in Atlanta on Wednesday.

DR Congo advanced after a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in Atlanta — their first ever victory in a World Cup match — that saw them finish third in Group K as one of the best third-placed teams.

Colombia topped Group K after holding Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to a 0-0 draw in Miami — a result that means the Portuguese will now face Croatia in the last 32.

England were made to work hard by a well-organised Panama team and looked to be heading for a repeat of their lacklustre 0-0 draw with Ghana until Bellingham opened the scoring on 62 minutes before providing an assist for Kane five minutes later.

"It was what we expected: a tough match against a physical opponent," England manager Thomas Tuchel said.

"They are a difficult team to score against and we were the only team to create this amount of chances and score twice," Tuchel added, before confidently predicting England would improve during the knockout phase.

"We will step up," the German said. "The bigger the games get, the bigger we will get."

Croatia meanwhile made sure of claiming second place in the group behind England with a 2-1 victory over Ghana in Philadelphia.

Petar Sucic and Nikola Vlasic scored the goals for Croatia, as Ghana were forced to settle for third.

Croatia's win extinguished Scotland's hopes of squeezing into the last 32 as one of the best third-placed teams, sealing their elimination from the tournament. Scotland manager Steve Clarke promptly resigned.

Friday's results had already guaranteed England, Croatia and Ghana a place in the knockout rounds, with the only issue to be settled the order of qualification.

Croatia face Portugal in Toronto on Thursday.

Portugal frustrated

Portgual had gone into their tussle with Colombia in Miami needing a win to top the group — and give themselves a theoretically easier route in the knockout rounds.

(L-R) Colombia's defender #04 Santiago Arias, Portugal´s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo, and Colombia's midfielder #11 Jhon Arias fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Colombia and Portugal at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 27, 2026. — AFP

But after a thrilling, end-to-end battle Portugal had to settle for a point against a Colombia team who so nearly snatched a win in the dying minutes only to see a fractional offside decision deny them a winning goal.

The result means Portugal will face a tricky tie with the experienced Croatians in the last 32 — and potentially a meeting with European champions Spain in the last 16.

Saturday's early fixtures left just two places in the last 32 to be decided from the final two matches of the first round, in Group J.

Austria and Algeria — who meet in Kansas City — are both in the hunt for a last 32 ticket, along with Iran, who are bidding to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

In the other game, Argentina, who are already qualified for the last 32, take on Jordan in Arlington, Texas.