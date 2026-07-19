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France star Kylian Mbappe breaks World Cup career goals mark

Mbappe nets twice against England, reaching 22 goals and overtaking Lionel Messi's record

By
Reuters
|

Published July 19, 2026

Frances Kylian Mbappe with Englands goalkeeper Dean Henderson after the Fifa World Cup third-place playoff at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, United States, on July 18, 2026. — Reuters
France's Kylian Mbappe with England's goalkeeper Dean Henderson after the Fifa World Cup third-place playoff at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, United States, on July 18, 2026. — Reuters

The French star became the all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup history with 22 after his second goal of his club's third-place match against England in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Despite Mbappe's efforts, France lost 6-4 as their attempted comeback from a 4-0 halftime deficit fell short.

Mbappe scored goals in the 48th and 66th minutes to move one ahead of Argentina great Lionel Messi.

"I'm just trying to help my team score every time," Mbappe said after the match. "It's for sure that when you score that many goals in the World Cup, it elevates you to certain levels but I would have liked to not be the top scorer in history and play tomorrow's (championship) match.

"So, I think it's good for legacy and when we stop (playing) to say that I was one of those players. But today, it's not the first thing crossing my mind."

Mbappe also has 10 goals in this World Cup, two ahead of Messi in the competition for the Golden Boot. Messi's squad meets Spain in Sunday's final in East Rutherford, NJ, meaning the Argentine star has a chance to surpass both marks Mbappe set.

Mbappe is the first player with 10 goals in a World Cup since West Germany's Gerd Muller in 1970.

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