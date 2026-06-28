Austria draw with Algeria in World Cup thriller to progress and send Iran home

Mohammad Mohebbi #8 and Mehdi Ghayedi #10 of IR Iran react after the 1-1 draw during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group G match between Egypt and IR Iran at Seattle Stadium on June 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington, US. — AFP

KANSAS CITY: Austria and Algeria played out a thrilling 3-3 draw on Saturday after two stoppage-time goals, a result that sent both sides into the World Cup last 32 and ended Iran's hopes of reaching the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed sides.

The drama reached its peak deep in added time when Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez sparked wild celebrations with what he thought was the winning goal, only for Austria to launch one final attack and snatch an equaliser through Sasa Kalajdzic's header in the 96th minute, seconds after he entered the game.

Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" fittingly blared over the Kansas City Stadium's loudspeakers after the final whistle in the Group J finale, as both sides celebrated.

Argentina topped the group, while Austria finished second and will face Spain in the knockout stage. Algeria advanced as one of the best third-placed sides and will meet Switzerland.

The two teams kicked off level on three points, with a draw enough to send Austria and Algeria into the Round of 32.

The prospect of a mutually beneficial result dominated the build-up, prompting irritated responses from both coaches when the subject was raised at Friday's pre-game press conferences.

The match also carried echoes of one of the World Cup's most notorious controversies, coming 44 years after the "Disgrace of Gijon", when Austria's 1-0 win over West Germany in 1982 eliminated Algeria and changed the tournament forever.

However, few could argue that the two teams were playing for a draw in Saturday's back-and-forth thriller.

Arnautovic scores with game's first shot on target

Austria opened the scoring through Marko Arnautovic in the 28th minute with the game's first shot on target.

The 37-year-old timed his run perfectly to meet a pinpoint long pass from David Alaba and, although his first touch was sloppy, Algeria goalkeeper Oussama Benbot was hesitant off his line, allowing Arnautovic to steer the ball home.

Algeria's Fares Chaibi clattered a shot off the post late in the first half before the North Africans finally equalised in spectacular fashion through Rafik Belghali just before halftime.

After Mahrez kept the ball alive near the byline, Belghali made a dazzling run through three defenders before unleashing a blistering shot into the top corner that Alexander Schlager had little chance of stopping for his second international goal.

Ralf Rangnick's men reclaimed the lead through Marcel Sabitzer in the 55th minute when Konrad Laimer headed the ball down to his feet before cutting a beautiful pass back to a sprinting Sabitzer, who fired home with his first touch from 18 metres for his 27th international goal.

The Austrian fans were still celebrating when Algeria hit back five minutes later.

Houssem Aouar was the architect, surging down the left before cutting the ball back to Mahrez in space, the captain curling a clinical finish into the top corner beyond the helpless Schlager.

As the clock ticked into the final minutes, whistles and jeers rang around the stadium and some frustrated fans headed to the exits fearing the match was drifting towards the kind of mutually convenient stalemate both teams said would not happen.

That set the stage for a spectacular finish, with Mahrez and Kalajdzic exchanging goals in dramatic fashion.