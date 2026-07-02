'Malcolm In The Middle' star Frankie Muniz confirms divorce after keeping split private

Muniz, 40, and Price married in 2020 and share a five-year-old son Mauz

Malcolm In The Middle star Frankie Muniz has spoken publicly for the first time about his divorce from his wife, Paige Price, choosing to share a private chapter of his life that he had previously kept away from away public attention.

In a recent post on Instagram, Muniz revealed that their marriage had ended 10 following a 'period of separation' that we kept private.'

For the unversed, Muniz, 40, and Price married in 2020 and share a five-year-old son Mauz.

The actor announced their split with a 'life update' alongside a photo of the family of three.

'Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage,' Muniz wrote.

'After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared.

'I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter, Muniz further added.

Pogmuniz also left a comment in Frankie's post, by apologising that he felt the need to delete an old fun video after facing backlash.

She wrote: ‘I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you.

‘This world is so fucked… divorce is bad, sure - it’s not like we’re excited about it… but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can’t believe people could scrutinize that.’

.Muniz and Price first started dating in 2016 and got engaged two years later. The proposal took place at the Pinal Fairgrounds & Event Center in Casa Grande, Arizona and the couple married in February 2020.

Their son, Mauz, was born the following year.