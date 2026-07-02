 
Geo News

Andrew sends shocking warning to Beatrice, Eugenie, Fergie

Andrew ‘blames’ Sarah Ferguson for ‘poisoning’ Beatrice, Eugenie

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 02, 2026

Make us preferred on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has decided not to ‘protect’ his loved ones as they are throwing him under the bus to stay in the royal family’s good books.

Since the eyebrow-raising revelations in the Epstein files about the former Prince and Sarah Ferguson, the daughters of the York household, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have maintained a visible distance from their parents.

Especially with their father, the sisters have been avoiding any public sightings with Andrew as they secure their royal position.

An insider said that the former Duke of York cannot stand this attitude, as he believes he is advocating for the rights of his daughters behind the scenes and getting such cold treatment.

According to Woman’s Day, the current situation is creating a divide in the York family.

“Andrew simply cannot understand how it’s come to this. He insists he’s doing everything he can to help them behind the scenes. He’s been lobbying the King to get them more financial help and fighting to protect their titles,” the source shared.

The former Prince has even been trying to back Fergie, but instead of showcasing gratefulness, the mother and daughters are “stabbing” him in the back.

“He’s telling anyone who will listen that his daughters have turned on him just so they can stay in the King’s good graces, and that Sarah is to blame because she’s poisoned them against him and made them think their only hope is to kiss up to Charles and William,” the source shared.

He sent a warning to his daughters and former wife that if they plot against him, they will go down together.

Palace shares message as Princess Kate makes stunning return to Wimbledon video
Palace shares message as Princess Kate makes stunning return to Wimbledon
Buckingham Palace shares update as new Harry security drama unfolds video
Buckingham Palace shares update as new Harry security drama unfolds
Prince Harry pulls William into fresh royal firestorm after bombshell ruling
Prince Harry pulls William into fresh royal firestorm after bombshell ruling
Prince William ‘confirms' no chance of reconciliation with Prince Harry video
Prince William ‘confirms' no chance of reconciliation with Prince Harry
King Charles makes important addition to team ahead of George's milestone
King Charles makes important addition to team ahead of George's milestone
Archie, Lilibet UK dream may shatter as Prince Harry receives alarming news
Archie, Lilibet UK dream may shatter as Prince Harry receives alarming news
Princess Anne performs key task after senior royal meeting in Scotland
Princess Anne performs key task after senior royal meeting in Scotland
Prince Harry's life ruled by fears after latest blow: ‘Dark spiral'
Prince Harry's life ruled by fears after latest blow: ‘Dark spiral'