Andrew sends shocking warning to Beatrice, Eugenie, Fergie

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has decided not to ‘protect’ his loved ones as they are throwing him under the bus to stay in the royal family’s good books.

Since the eyebrow-raising revelations in the Epstein files about the former Prince and Sarah Ferguson, the daughters of the York household, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have maintained a visible distance from their parents.

Especially with their father, the sisters have been avoiding any public sightings with Andrew as they secure their royal position.

An insider said that the former Duke of York cannot stand this attitude, as he believes he is advocating for the rights of his daughters behind the scenes and getting such cold treatment.

According to Woman’s Day, the current situation is creating a divide in the York family.

“Andrew simply cannot understand how it’s come to this. He insists he’s doing everything he can to help them behind the scenes. He’s been lobbying the King to get them more financial help and fighting to protect their titles,” the source shared.

The former Prince has even been trying to back Fergie, but instead of showcasing gratefulness, the mother and daughters are “stabbing” him in the back.

“He’s telling anyone who will listen that his daughters have turned on him just so they can stay in the King’s good graces, and that Sarah is to blame because she’s poisoned them against him and made them think their only hope is to kiss up to Charles and William,” the source shared.

He sent a warning to his daughters and former wife that if they plot against him, they will go down together.