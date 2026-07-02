Taylor Swift wedding buzz grows as new NDA details emerge

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported MSG wedding privacy plan

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumoured wedding is already surrounded by secrecy–but according to a new report, not everyone is being asked to sign on the dotted line.

Page Six reports that while many guests have allegedly been required to sign non-disclosure agreements, the couple’s closest friends and family are said to be exempt.

“Their closest friends and family haven’t been asked to sign NDAs,” an insider claimed. “Protecting their privacy is just something everyone in their inner circle has always naturally done.”

The source added, “Nobody wants to be the reason details leak,” noting that some loved ones even “offered to sign NDAs simply to give Taylor and Travis extra peace of mind.”

According to the report, Swift and Kelce “have been able to enjoy this experience without wondering who’s going to talk or what’s going to end up in the press because the people in their lives genuinely want to protect them.”

The latest claims arrive as speculation continues to swirl over the couple’s reported wedding plans. The outlet also claims the celebration will take place at Madison Square Garden, where vendors have reportedly been spotted unloading equipment for a major event, including what the outlet describes as a massive castle being constructed inside the venue.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the wedding location, guest list or NDA reports.

For now, one thing appears certain: whether the rumours prove true or not, fans are eagerly dissecting every clue surrounding what could become one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in recent ceremony.