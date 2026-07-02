Taylor Swift turns MSG into fortress as venue enforces total blackout

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumoured to wed at MSG on July 03

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumours just got another headline-grabbing twist.

According to Page Six, Madison Square Garden has reportedly restricted access for corporate employees this week, fueling fresh speculation that the iconic New York venue is preparing for the superstar couple's rumored wedding. Neither Swift, Kelce nor Madison Square Garden has confirmed the claims.

“MSG is off limits to all corporate employees this week,” one source alleged, adding that employees “were not given a reason why it’s a no-go zone.”

The report also claims event production staff have been asked to surrender their phones while on duty and undergo additional security measures, with many reportedly unaware of what event they're actually working on.

Meanwhile, the outlet reported vendors have been unloading lighting, drapery, tables, chairs and even a “40-inch mirror ball” outside the arena, while a city permit for a "film event" and temporary street closures has only added to the online speculation.

The outlet previously reported that invited guests were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements before attending the rumored celebration.

“Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy,” one insider claimed.

The report also alleges celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed has spent months preparing the event and that dozens of A-list guests are expected if the ceremony goes ahead as rumored.

For now, though, the biggest mystery remains unsolved. Until Swift or Kelce confirms wedding plans, every truck, barricade and backstage restriction is simply adding another clue to what fans hope will be the celebrity event of the year—or perhaps just another rumor waiting to be debunked.