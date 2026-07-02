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Josie Gibson leaves fans amazed as she reveals impressive arm surgery results

Josie revealed in March she had 45 per cent of her arm removed in a brachioplasty

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 02, 2026

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Josie revealed in March she had 45 per cent of her arm removed in a brachioplasty
Josie revealed in March she had 45 per cent of her arm removed in a brachioplasty

Josie Gibson delighted fans by showing off her impressive results of her recent arm surgery.

The This Morning presenter, 41, recently revealed she spent £7,000 on liposuction in a bid to kickstart her transformation after being diagnosed with Lipoedema - a medical condition causing abnormal, symmetrical buildup of adipose tissue (fat).

In a new post shared on Instagram, Josie showed off a number of stunning outfits, captioning the post: ''Showing off my new arms.

Josie revealed in March she had 45 per cent of her arm removed in a brachioplasty, which is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the upper arm.

Lipoedema is a chronic disorder involving buildup of fat primarily in the legs, hips, buttocks, and sometimes arms. Just weeks after her surgery, she showed off the scars from her surgery, which were unnoticable in her latest post.

It comes after she revealed last year that she has shed lost an impressive five stone.

In November, Josie wowed fans with her stunning figure in a £149 figure- hugging halter neck number by House of CB during a lavish Caribbean cruise.

It also comes as fans' hopes that Josie had found love after the world's hottest farrier' was spotted cosying up to her at Cheltenham earlier this month were dashed, as it was revealed he is engaged.

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