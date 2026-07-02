Duchess Sophie's daughter earns landmark honour in Scotland

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor has celebrated milestone moment in Scotland amid King Charles and Queen Camilla's presence in town for Royal Week.

She made the British monarch proud by sealing a historic milestone in Scotland.

The 22-year-old Lady Louise Windsor has graduated from St Andrew's University in Scotland with an English degree.

She was all asmiles as she stepped on stage to collect her certificate, looking radiant in her traditional graduation gown.

However, not other royal was seen in the video at the moment.

Prince William and Princess Kate also attended the same university - and teh future monarch managed to have a private experience there thanks to an argreement.

Dr Brian Lang, the Principal and Vice Chancellor of the university during William's time, revealed the university had an agreement with the press, so that William could go about enjoying his time like any other student.

The delightful moment comes when King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royals celebrate Royal Week in Scotland.