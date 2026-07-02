 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie's daughter earns landmark honour in Scotland

Lady Louise stuns Scotland with milestone in King Charles and senior royals' presence in town

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 02, 2026

Make us preferred on Google

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor has celebrated milestone moment in Scotland amid King Charles and Queen Camilla's presence in town for Royal Week.

She made the British monarch proud by sealing a historic milestone in Scotland.

The 22-year-old  Lady Louise Windsor has graduated from St Andrew's University in Scotland with an English degree.

She was all asmiles as she stepped on stage to collect her certificate, looking radiant in  her traditional graduation gown.

However, not other royal was seen in the video at the moment.

Prince William and Princess Kate also attended the same university - and teh future monarch managed to have a private experience there thanks to an argreement.

 Dr Brian Lang, the Principal and Vice Chancellor of the university during William's time,  revealed the university had an agreement with the press, so that William could go about enjoying his time like any other student.

The delightful moment comes when King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royals celebrate Royal Week in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace shares update as new Harry security drama unfolds video
Buckingham Palace shares update as new Harry security drama unfolds
Prince Harry pulls William into fresh royal firestorm after bombshell ruling
Prince Harry pulls William into fresh royal firestorm after bombshell ruling
Prince William ‘confirms' no chance of reconciliation with Prince Harry video
Prince William ‘confirms' no chance of reconciliation with Prince Harry
King Charles makes important addition to team ahead of George's milestone
King Charles makes important addition to team ahead of George's milestone
Archie, Lilibet UK dream may shatter as Prince Harry receives alarming news
Archie, Lilibet UK dream may shatter as Prince Harry receives alarming news
Princess Anne performs key task after senior royal meeting in Scotland
Princess Anne performs key task after senior royal meeting in Scotland
Prince Harry's life ruled by fears after latest blow: ‘Dark spiral'
Prince Harry's life ruled by fears after latest blow: ‘Dark spiral'
Andrew sends shocking warning to Beatrice, Eugenie, Fergie video
Andrew sends shocking warning to Beatrice, Eugenie, Fergie