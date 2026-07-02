Pakistani olive oil brand wins gold medal at London competition

Olive plant can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

LONDON: A Pakistani premium olive oil brand has brought international recognition to the country after winning a gold medal at the London International Olive Oil Competition 2026.

The brand, founded by Mohammad Hassan Tareen, is based on olives grown in Loralai, Balochistan, and aims to place Pakistan among the world’s recognised producers of high-quality extra virgin olive oil.

Tareen said the award was not only a personal milestone but also a major achievement for Pakistan’s emerging olive oil industry.

He told Geo News the London competition is one of the major international contests for olive oil, where well-known brands from around the world take part.

Around 1,200 to 1,300 olive oil brands from across the world took part in the competition. He said the judges also came from different countries and assessed the oils through tasting before placing them in gold, silver and bronze categories.

He said: “The judges come from all over the world. They taste the olive oil and then separate it category-wise, deciding which oil falls in the gold, silver or bronze category. They do not disclose all the details of how many brands are from each country, but when you win, they inform you about the category you fall in.”

Tareen said Pakistan’s olive oil sector is still at a developing stage but has huge potential.

He said: “A lot of development is taking place in olive cultivation, including at the government level. Olive trees are being provided and many trees have already been planted. Pakistan has also become a permanent member of the International Olive Council, which is an important development.”

He said the government is supporting farmers by providing internationally recognised olive varieties.