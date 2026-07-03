Pumpjacks are seen against the setting sun at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang province, China December 7, 2018. — Reuters

Brent futures were up 17 cents, or 0.24%, to $72.10 a barrel.

WTI was up 14 ​cents, or 0.20%, to $68.83 a barrel.

"It's a case of guarded optimism,” says an analyst.



Oil prices rose slightly on Friday before a long holiday weekend in the US as wary optimism held ​over efforts to make peace in the Middle East ‌between the United States and Iran.

Brent futures were up 17 cents, or 0.24%, to $72.10 a barrel as of 0155 GMT. West Texas Intermediate was up 14 ​cents, or 0.20%, to $68.83 a barrel.

US markets will close on ​Friday ahead of the US Independence Day holiday on Saturday.

During the prior session, the two benchmarks hit their lowest levels since ​before the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February. Brent ​for the week was down 0.02% and WTI up 0.12%, the smallest weekly movements for both in months.

“It's a case of guarded optimism, with the market wanting ​to believe the peace efforts will hold, but it’s still ​hedging its bets until it sees real evidence on the water,” said Tim Waterer, ‌chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Some nations are working to ramp up production with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which, prior to the beginning of the war, carried one-fifth of the world’s daily ​supply of oil ​and liquefied natural gas.

Kuwait's oil production rose sharply to 1.65 million barrels per day in June from 580,000 bpd in ​May, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters ​on Thursday, as the OPEC member boosted exports following the US-Iran interim peace agreement.

Also, at least five supertankers carrying a total of 10 million barrels of Saudi ​oil have exited the Strait of Hormuz, ​with Saudi Aramco switching to spot pricing to speed sales in Asia, according to ​trade sources and shipping data.