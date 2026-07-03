Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway project targeted for completion by December

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani chairs meeting. — Geo News

A follow-up review meeting chaired by Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday decided to complete the Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway project by December.

The meeting reviewed progress on decisions taken during last week's session regarding the construction of the more than 100-kilometre-long dual carriageway connecting Lillah and Jhelum.

Participants discussed the installation of electricity poles at new locations along the route and finalised the strategy for the construction and expansion of railway crossings on the road.

Kayani directed all relevant departments to ensure effective coordination and remove technical hurdles to facilitate the timely completion of the project.

Senior officials from the Ministries of Energy and Railways, the Jhelum district administration, the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Communications and Works Department (C&W), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and other relevant institutions attended the meeting. Talib Mehdi also participated.

The meeting was briefed on matters related to the expansion of railway crossings and the relocation of utility infrastructure along the Lillah-Jhelum road.

Addressing the meeting, the state minister stressed the need to ensure safe and quality travel facilities for the public, adding that the project would provide improved transport infrastructure and benefit hundreds of thousands of residents in the region upon its completion.

The meeting also finalised plans for the expansion of two railway crossings at Pind Dadan Khan and Harnpur, along with the relocation of high-voltage electricity transmission lines.