Angelina Jolie fights Brad Pitt over new court demand

Brad first filed the lawsuit in 2022 after Angelina sold her share

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are back in court as their fight over their French winery continues.

This time, the dispute is about Jolie's tax records from the years after they broke up.

According to court papers reviewed by the Daily Mail and TMZ, Pitt has asked Jolie to hand over her tax returns and other financial papers from 2017 to 2019.

He believes that the records are important because of claims Jolie made during the case.

The actresss is asking the court to reject his request as her lawyers said that Pitt is taking her old comments out of context and using only the parts that support his argument.

They, however, added that he is giving the court the wrong idea about what she actually meant.

The legal battle is connected to Château Miraval, the French winery the former couple once owned together.

The F1 actor says they both agreed on that neither of them would sell their share without the other's permission.

He claims Jolie broke that agreement when she sold her share to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler.

The Maria actress has denied that claim, telling the court that she did not need Pitt's approval before making the sale.

Her lawyers also explained that when Jolie said she wanted "financial independence," she meant she wanted to separate her money and her life from her ex husband.

They said she was not talking about having money problems.

The Without Blood actress offered to share her tax records from 2020 and 2021 instead.

Pitt's lawyers argue that the older records are important because they could show if Jolie really had other financial choices before selling her share of the winery.

Pitt's legal team also pointed out that Jolie has earned huge amounts during her career, including a reported $33 million for Maleficent, which made her one of Forbes' highest paid actresses that year.

Pitt first filed the lawsuit in 2022 after Jolie sold her share of the winery.